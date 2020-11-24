Branford vegetarian and vegan restaurant is serving up their take on Thanksgiving

Instead of ordering a full spread of food, G-Zen in Branford will let you order one platter – or more – of their Thanks-Living dinner

BRANFORD, Conn — With Thanksgiving around the corner, and restaurants trying to stay creative in the eye of the Covid 19 Pandemic, one local vegetarian and vegan restaurant is serving up their take on Thanksgiving – one platter at a time.

Instead of ordering a full spread of food, G-Zen in Branford will let you order one platter – or more – of their Thanks-Living dinner – a full plate for the non-meat eaters in your family.