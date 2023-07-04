“Bunny of Hope” hops through Connecticut ahead of Easter

Tarsha Moore has been giving eggs of hope from everything from toys to free oil changes and free food vouchers. All in hopes to share the love through her faith.

HARTFORD, Conn. — As Christians around the world celebrate the holiday of Easter people in Connecticut are reflecting on what the holiday means to them.

Many throughout the state will attend church services, and spend the Holiday with family, but many taking the Easter weekend to focus on hope. Tarsha Moore, who is the Founder and CEO of My Portion food pantry in New Britain is behind the Bunny of Hope.

“I’m the bunny of hope, I’ve been hopping from town to town bringing out messages of hope to everyone, from little to big,” said Moore.

She has been giving eggs of hope from everything from toys to free oil changes and free food vouchers. All in hopes to share the love and hope she has through her faith.

“Even when it’s dark, keep that faith, even when we don’t see the light keep that faith that’s what the bunny of hope wants you to know, “said Moore.

The Bunny of Hope is making one last stop Saturday at Noon at Funcity Trampoline Park located in New Brite Plaza in New Britain .

Jake Garcia is a multimedia journalist for FOX61 News. He can be reached at jgarcia@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

