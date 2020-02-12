Christmas tree on New Haven green replaced

A storm with high-speed winds caused the tree to topple over.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Just a few weeks ago, the annual Christmas tree on the New Haven Green was destroyed during strong storms bringing 60 mph winds.

“The first one, as you know, blew down in a pretty significant storm that we had,” said New Haven Mayor, Justin Elicker. “I think it’s a good metaphor for 2020, I think a lot of people feel like they’re down and out right now, we’ve faced a lot of challenges in the year.”

Tyrone Jeffreys from New Haven said when he found out about the tree toppling over, he couldn’t believe it!

“I was shocked,” said Jeffreys.

Despite being shocked and disappointed, the community also wanted to find a way to restore joy to the green.

Mayor Elicker says in the first couple of days after the first tree blew down that they had more than 60 people reach out, wanting to donate a tree.

The city ended up picking a tree slightly smaller to the prior one but the Mayor called it beautiful no less. This new tree came from Rocky Hill Road in Hamden.

“We are putting up the second Christmas tree,” said Mayor Elicker. “You can never have too many, right?”

The tree was cut down Wednesday morning, was then hoisted up on to a flat bed truck before beginning its parade down Whitney Avenue with a full procession in tow.