Clever Connecticut businesses that will make your 2021 Valentine’s Day a little bit sweeter

Don’t get busted being basic this holiday!

HARTFORD, Conn — Cute, clever, customized cookies out of Columbia, starting at 6$.

Mom, Karin Nuhfer has embraced her love of food and art to create a booming business from home under Connecticut’s cottage kitchen laws. A portion of sales from her “Thank you” cookies for frontline workers, goes to charity. Check out Quiet Corner Cookies.

A mother-daughter duo out of Chester defied the 2020 odds, opening up a brick-and-mortar ice-cream shop in October of last year! Honey cone ice cream company is experiencing great success, they say, from a generous, supportive community.

For Valentine’s Day, they’re offering all sorts of themed flavors on their ever-changing menu from rose petal and Zinfandel sorbet sourced from a local winery to chili chocolate and red velvet. Also on the menu; decadent prebaked red velvet Belgian waffles to be topped with hot fudge and grab a pint of your favorite flavor of ice cream to go.

The French are known for romance. New Haven’s Crepes Choupette is no exception, showcasing “roses in the kitchen“. A beautiful multi-layered crêpe topped with chocolate, fruit, and roses.