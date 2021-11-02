x
Clever Connecticut businesses that will make your 2021 Valentine’s Day a little bit sweeter

Don’t get busted being basic this holiday!

HARTFORD, Conn — Cute, clever, customized cookies out of Columbia, starting at 6$.

Mom, Karin Nuhfer has embraced her love of food and art to create a booming business from home under Connecticut’s cottage kitchen laws. A portion of sales from her “Thank you” cookies for frontline workers, goes to charity. Check out Quiet Corner Cookies.

A mother-daughter duo out of Chester defied the 2020 odds, opening up a brick-and-mortar ice-cream shop in October of last year! Honey cone ice cream company is experiencing great success, they say, from a generous, supportive community. 

For Valentine’s Day, they’re offering all sorts of themed flavors on their ever-changing menu from rose petal and Zinfandel sorbet sourced from a local winery to chili chocolate and red velvet. Also on the menu; decadent prebaked red velvet Belgian waffles to be topped with hot fudge and grab a pint of your favorite flavor of ice cream to go.

Check out their Instagram page.

The French are known for romance. New Haven’s Crepes Choupette is no exception, showcasing “roses in the kitchen“. A beautiful multi-layered crêpe topped with chocolate, fruit, and roses.

Learn more here.

Take your date night up a notch and say I love you, with cheese! Honey Brie Charcuterie out of Wallingford offers customized cheese and meat boards. Pick your favorite flavors even personalized messages written and cheese!

Learn more here.

