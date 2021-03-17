Closed last St. Patrick’s Day, a comeback for a Colchester pub

Levere added that having his staff back and able to earn a paycheck again was among the most gratifying parts about this year’s Saint Pat’s celebration.

COLCHESTER, Conn. — The Inishmor, a popular Irish pub on Main Street in Colchester is making a comeback. Last year, a day before Saint Patrick’s Day, their biggest day of the year, owner and head chef Alex Levere was forced to close his popular top-rated pub due to the growing Covid-19 crisis.

“It didn’t feel real,” Levere said. Typically, during the week of Saint Patrick’s Day, The Inishmor would net around $50,000 in profits, in 2020, Levere said, “we ended up doing $17,000 for that week.”

In 2021, with restaurant restrictions now easing, The Inishmor has opened their doors for Saint Patrick’s Day once again and planning on selling over one thousand pounds of their signature corned beef and cabbage.

Levere said of seeing his customers once again on the Irish holiday, “being able to see them, talk to them, reminisce with them, celebrate with them, it means the world.” Levere added that having his staff back and able to earn a paycheck again was among the most gratifying parts about this year’s Saint Pat’s celebration.

“I think at the end of the day,” Levere said, “we are just very fortunate that we made it.”

