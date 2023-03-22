Connecticut Muslims celebrate start of Ramadan

According to a Pew Research Study, Islam is the world's fastest-growing religion, but people of the Muslim faith say there's a lot left to learn about.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Wednesday is the first day of Ramadan. It’s a holy, month-long observance for Muslim communities in the United States and around the world.

It’s a very sacred time for Muslim communities.

“This is one thing that all Muslims come together on,” said Imam Rizwan Khan.

It’s a time for self-reflection, gratitude, and community.

“It has great significance because it completely changes the routine of a Muslim,” said Khan.

Ramadan, the ninth and most sacred month of the Islamic calendar, is when Muslims believe the first verses of the Quran were revealed to Prophet Muhammad.

“We have five pillars of Islam and the month of Ramadan, and the observance of fasting is one of the pillars of Islam,” said Khan.

Many people of the Muslim faith will observe Ramadan by fasting without food or water from sunup to sundown, praying together, and holding community meals.

“We have breakfast together at a very early time. We are together skipping lunch. We get together for dinner, especially for the prayers so it brings the family together. It brings the community together,” said Khan.

Bringing families like the Duric’s together.

“This limited time you get a sense of finality. You have 30 days to improve yourself in ways that you have not been so good at before. So once the clock starts clicking, every single minute counts,” said Leila Duric.

The family of six uses this month as a time of learning.

“Through it, we really teach them patience, we teach them respect for food. We teach them prayer, perseverance, and resistance,” said Duric.

And as the children are learning, they hope that other people outside of the Muslim faith do too.

Leila “We really love inviting people who are not of the Muslim tradition to break the fast with us. It’s a moment of joy that we love to share with others,” said Duric.

