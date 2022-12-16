Decades-old holiday tradition continues in Bethlehem

Selling at least 80,000 Christmas-themed stamps and postmarks in 2021, they are expecting that number again or higher.

BETHLEHEM, Conn. — Like clockwork, each holiday season, one post office in the small town of Bethlehem is flooded with thousands of holiday cards and letters. It’s a tradition that’s been going on for almost 90 years.

“Christmas is a big thing here because it’s Bethlehem,” said resident, Cindy Eustace.

One thing people come from near and far to do is get their Christmas cards stamped and postmarked. This tradition lifts the spirits of people like Peter and Darlene Kubick came from Seymour for the first time.

“This year we felt with the birth of our grandson and being the birth of Jesus that it would be a good opportunity and we should really make it a point to come here and stamp our cards and get them postmarked from Bethlehem,” said Peter Kubick.

A Christmas tradition sure to bring joy, this post office becomes the busiest one across the state for that reason.

“Everyone was so nice and thoughtful when we came in. I told them it was our first time here and they were like oh my God come over here. We’ll show you this, we’ll show you that. Here’s the stamps,” said Darlene Kubick.

This tradition has been going on since 1938. There are 87 different stamps that you can choose from. All of the stamps were designed by locals. This year it was Cindy Eustace.

“It’s exciting because you are a part of history. Every year there is a new stamp. It’s 87 years of stamps and it’s a tradition. So yeah, excited to be a part of history,” said Eustace.

History will continue in this Christmas town where they are joyful and triumphant for their traditions.

If you want to participate in this tradition, the deadline to get them in is quickly approaching. Saturday is the date for first class and ground mail, and Monday is for priority.

