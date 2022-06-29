DEEP announces lifeguard coverage for Fourth of July weekend

DEEP's new recruitment program, which involved a $19-$21 per hour wage for new lifeguards, garnered 90 lifeguards.

CONNECTICUT, USA — DEEP has announced that there will be lifeguards on duty for the Fourth of July weekend at eight Connecticut State Parks.

DEEP said through their recruitment campaign, which included an increase in the wage range to $19-$21 per hour, DEEP recruited 90 lifeguards to staff these parks.

They plan to have lifeguard coverage for the following parks five to seven days per week:

Black Rock State Park, Watertown

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Hammonasset Beach State Park, Madison

Indian Well State Park, Shelton

Rocky Neck State Park, East Lyme

Sherwood Island State Park, Westport

Silver Sands State Park, Milford

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

“We’re thrilled to report that our strong recruitment push was successful, and that we will have lifeguard coverage at eight state swimming areas this summer,” DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes said. Lifeguards provide an incredibly important service to those who visit State Parks. The Lamont Administration worked hard to provide a salary this year that is more reflective of the service lifeguards provide to our state, and that yielded positive results. I commend our Lifeguard Program and Bureau of Outdoor Recreation staff for their hard work putting the team together for this season. Here’s to a great, safe summer in our swimming areas.”

