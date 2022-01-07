Derby-Shelton fireworks kick-off Fourth of July weekend

The fireworks show took place before storms roll in this weekend,

DERBY, Conn. — Decked out in their red, white and blue, families in Derby and Shelton brought the excitement Friday night.

They welcomed back the Fourth of July fireworks show for the first time in years.

“It’s a tradition, it really is. Everybody looks forward to them and it's just a nice time for everyone,” said Thomas Lenart of Derby.

Last year the show was rained out. This year was another close call, with the fireworks display happening before storms roll in this weekend.

“I would've been so disappointed if we had to miss it again this year,” said Sharon Gesner of Seymour

She and her family were among those who got there nice and early, trying to snag a front-row seat to the show.

“You really wanna know? I got here by quarter of five!“ Gesner said. “That's why I get here early, to save the seats. We have more friends coming, you know, it's tradition,” she said.

A tradition that helps bring in business at Riverwalk Social. The restaurant has a prime location on Elizabeth Street which gets shut down to traffic for the festivities.

“They shut the street down and basically everyone leaves their lawn chairs and comes right into the restaurant it fills up,” said Eric Heinig, the general manager.

The event brings together two different communities that watch the show from opposite sides of the Housatonic River.

“People getting together, the display itself, it's a sense of community that kind of brings the Derby-Shelton rivalry a little closer because basically its a joint fireworks display,” Lenart said.

One that many enjoyed among family.

“Nothing like having family. I am the proudest mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. I love it I really do,” Gesner said.

Gaby Molina is a reporter and anchor at FOX61 News. She can be reached at mmolina@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

