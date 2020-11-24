Families change traditions for a 2020 Thanksgiving while caterers and therapists help with a holiday like no other

“My grandmother is a little sad, but she knows it’s our responsibility to keep her safe"

HARTFORD, Conn — Thanksgiving 2020, like so much this year, is looking a lot different for so many Connecticut families.

So what does it mean for those time-honored traditions, local businesses, and your general well being?

Carla Stitz and her family in Branford usually host a giant Thanksgiving dinner with out of state guests and elderly relatives, including her 89-year-old grandmother. This year she says she’s not taking that risk.

“My grandmother is a little sad, but she knows it’s our responsibility to keep her safe she doesn’t want to end up sick and God forbid in a hospital for weeks on end so I think we’re doing it for The health of everyone at this point.”

The Stitz’s plan to Zoom family and order in to support local businesses.

In North Haven catering company Big Taste Small Kitchen, has been pivoting its business model since the pandemic hit. The owner and pastry stash Karen Lenahan say, “We’re trying to be really flexible with smaller portion sizes flexible pick up times doing curbside contactless payment... We are hearing from clients that they really want things to I feel 'normal.' They want things to feel like a holiday and also that they want to do the right thing and make sure they’re being safe and not putting all their grandparents or parents in harm's way. So a little bit of trepidation but also they want their pies and stuff they want to feel like it’s Thanksgiving￼￼￼.”

Licensed marriage and family therapist From Madison’s RISE Wellness says holidays often bring up a lot of emotional vulnerabilities for people, whether it be feelings of anxiety or depression. McGetrick says, “those are things that exist throughout the year and are intensified during the holidays- so feelings of loneliness or having to enter Into a potentially toxic situation - it’s easy to get distracted and important to be mindful of what is best for you. Be mindful of setting boundaries and practicing self- care.”