'Fauci' the Turkey gets pardon by Senator Blumenthal

The turkey will now be spending the rest of his days on a turkey farm in Connecticut.

NEWINGTON, Conn. — A day after President Trump pardon the turkeys, Senator Richard Blumenthal pardoned another turkey.

In front of a small crowd, Senator Blumenthal stood next to President & CEO of Stew Leonard's, Stew Leonard Jr. pardoned the aptly named bird for 2020, "Dr. Fauci." The name was picked by Stew Leonard's shoppers obviously after Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"We figured it's about the same size, the color hair is about the same, and the other nice thing, this turkey will be around to see the vaccine administered," said Leonard Jr.