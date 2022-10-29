'Feel like a kid at heart' | Families enjoy Halloween fun at Old New-Gate Prison & Copper Mine

The museum hasn't been able to hold a full event since 2019 because of the pandemic and the weather.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST GRANBY, Conn. — Hundreds of families enjoyed Halloween fun at the Old New-Gate Prison and Copper Mine in East Granby Saturday.

Kids in costumes, and even parents, enjoyed early trick-or-treating, games and activities, and cider and donuts at the state museum. East Granby Parks and Rec Chairman Patrick Gill said they moved the event to the museum in 2019 but haven't been able to hold a full event again since because of the pandemic and then the weather.

"There’s a lot of people here for the first time that have lived in this town for a long time, so I’m glad that they’re experiencing this great little hidden gem that we have in this town," he said. "I think we all come here and ."

East Granby mother Stephanie Colla said she and her kids wanted to support and connect with the community.

"It’s fun to get out and know that it’s a safe place to go to take your kids to walk around and grab some candy, play some games, socialize with other parents and other kids," she said.

Many of the games and activities tables at the free event were run by middle school students. Museum Curator Morgan Bengel said it's great being able to bring the community to the museum for a family event.

"State-run museum, but very local and near and dear to East Granby. Many of whom have come as kids themselves and are bringing their kids back, their grandkids back so I want this site to be that for them," she said.

Underneath the museum, hundreds of Jack O'Lanterns lit up the copper mine for the first time.

All the pumpkins are professionally carved and strategically placed across the 100-yard loop.

"This town is awesome. It’s so small and there’s so many things to do in town so it’s nice," Colla said.

Tony Black is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tblack@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.