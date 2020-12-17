A Christmas time tradition in South Windsor changes with the times

The Gingerbread houses used to be at Wood Memorial, now they're at Evergreen Walk

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — So many holiday activities changed this year because of Covid but that didn’t stop one tradition from happening in South Windsor.

Last year, you may recall, Fox61’s Keith McGilvery got to experience a very special tradition.

For 10 years, The Wood Memorial Library & Museum has been home to a gingerbread festival, but this year.... it looks a little different.

“It’s a huge thing we’ve done obviously now for ten years,” said Jamie Howe from The Wood Memorial Library & Museum. “So, we are very excited to have it, we’ve got about 70 homes on display this year.”

Those houses, now on display in windows at various storefronts at The Promenade Shops at Evergreen Walk.

“We are very excited,” said Howe. “People can social distance, they can walk with masks, and stay safe but still have some holiday fun.”

This event, also a big fundraiser for the library. This year Connecticut Mattress will be accepting donations, you can also scan QR code’s on some of the storefronts, or visit the library’s website.

“It’s great to be a part of it, it’s fantastic that they were able to continue this tradition,” said Michelle McNeilly from Scout & Molly’s. “This is the 10th gingerbread festival, so it’s exciting as a small business owner to be a part of it!”

The shops— filled with both chain and local shops, many of them even offering holiday discounts!

“We have deals,” said McNeilly. “As a small business owner, we want to support businesses as well, so what we are offering is a 12 days of what we are calling Giftmas.”

For that, you’ll have to follow Scout & Molly’s Evergreen Walk on Instagram, where you’ll have a chance to win a gift card for one of the stores at the shops.

“This is an outdoor mall, and it’s a safe place for people to walk around, and check out the surroundings and stores,” said Garrett Lynn from Red Heat Tavern. “So, it’s something to get out of the house during this time, and check out the gingerbread houses, and just something everyone can have fun with.”

Lynn, who managed the Red Heat Tavern restaurant in Connecticut says besides the fun, they too also offer several deals that change every day!

The library has received support from various shops owners, folks in the community, and other avid readers like Cynde Acanto from Book Club On the Go.

“All of our events used to be at Wood Memorial Library, and we will continue when they reopen,” said Acanto. “So, we were excited to create a gingerbread house this year for this event.”

Acanto says reading can take us to places we can’t go to right now.

“You could read a book and be transported to a tropical island or anywhere in the world,” said Acanto. “It really gives you a break from all the stress that’s happening.”

You know we here at FOX61 love to see your holiday photos, so there are two important hashtags you need if you come out check out the displays.