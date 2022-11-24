'It’s the biggest year ever' | Glastonbury home holiday light display returns

Affectionately known as “Lights on Fisher Hill," now it’s called “Lights on Eastbury Pond."

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — It’s a holiday tradition well known in the Glastonbury community. After everyone is stuffed with their Thanksgiving favorites, “The Lights on Eastbury Pond” are turned on at 5 o'clock for the community to enjoy during the holiday season.

With one click, houses turn into a winter wonderland.

“It’s the biggest year ever,” said Janna Danco.

The Danco family has been doing this tradition for 14 years. It’s affectionately known as “Lights on Fisher Hill” but this year they’re in a new home not even a mile away from their old one.

Now it’s called “Lights on Eastbury Pond.”

“At our old house, we were at our max capacity so we couldn’t put a single light anywhere else. So here we have the opportunity to expand on four acres,” said Danco.

There’s history on these four acres, decades of it.

“This house was in my family for over 100 years. My father grew up here and he raised his four kids here,” said Kristen Cofiell.

Kristen Cofiell sold the house to the Danco’s after her parents passed away.

“You can’t ask for anything better when something means a lot to you and I have no doubt that my dad and mom who love to see the lights. They loved when it was time for them to turn on and they talked about them all the time and to now be looking down to see this on their property. I know how proud they would be,” said Cofiell.

The home and land that gave this family so many memories is now lighting up another family's life.

“To know that Jana and Steve are going to raise their boys here and their boys are going to be able to have some of the experiences that we had as kids and to know how much this property means to them, it just made it so much easier. It just made it so much easier to be able to walk about and be like maybe it’s not the Cofiell home anymore, but it’s still a home,” said Cofiell.

All Christmas lights bring cheer, but for folks here, these lights are even more illuminating.

“It’s amazing. It’s amazing,” said Cofiell.

This display is up until New Years Day from 4:45 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.

If you’re unfamiliar with the display simply put “Eastbury Pond” into your GPS.

To enjoy the display, park at the Eastbury Pond parking lot.

