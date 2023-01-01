Hartford brings in 2023 at First Night

The event had live music, food trucks, free carousel rides, and free ice skating. The theme for this year’s celebration was “Transformation.”

HARTFORD, Conn. — The countdown is on to the new year and Hartford is having their annual celebration.

“I’m here to celebrate 2023,” said Chi Chi Hernandez.

People brought their New Year resolutions First Night Hartford — the Capitol city’s New Year’s Celebration. Hundreds were living their best life and dancing the night away at this 34-year-old tradition.

“We’re going to dance either way the rain stops or not.” said the Hurtado-Tiru family.

For some, the rain served as washing away old things in 2022 and bringing in the new.

“I’m here to change things up. Have a good time,” said Hernandez.

She’s not the only one. Dana Dillenbeck is celebrating her 12th birthday.

“I feel great. I am so happy right now. Whoo!” said Dillenbeck.

Celebrating a new year of life while others are opening the door for new resolutions.

