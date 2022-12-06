Hartford ranked 'least Grinchy' US city: Report

Hartford offers around 1,900 events per 100,000 people, according to the report, the most out of all of the ranked cities.

HARTFORD, Conn. — When it comes to holiday cheer, it's been proven that "Hartford has it."

A new report from FinanceBuzz ranked Hartford the "least Grinchy" city in the U.S., with Providence, R.I. following behind. New York City was ranked the "Grinchiest".

One of the factors in the ranking includes the number of holiday events and festivals per 100,000 people.

Holiday events and goings-on in Hartford, both new and classic, include the holiday market at Pratt Street, Winterfair, WinterFest, and First Night Hartford, just to name a few.

The report also scored volunteer participation, Google searches relating to Christmas cheer and Google searches relating to dislike for Christmas.

Not part of the ranking process but an added bonus: a handful of holiday movies were partially filmed in Hartford, including "Holiday in Harlem", "One Royal Holiday", and "Next Stop, Christmas". It goes to show that Hartford is in the holiday spirit year-round.

