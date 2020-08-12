Holiday shipping deadlines coming up soon

December 21 is the deadline for 3-day shipping for UPS and Fed Ex.

It you're sending packages by ground shipping, December 15th is the deadline for the Post Office, UPS and Fed Ex.

Cards and small packages need to be sent to the Post Office by the 18th or the 19th if you're doing Priority Mail.

December 21st, that's the deadline for 3-day shipping for UPS and Fed Ex. December 23rd is the last day to do Priority Mail Express with the Post Office and next day delivery with UPS and Fed Ex.

And yes, Fed Ex is doing delivery on Christmas, but you know that won't be cheap.

