Holiday shopping season in full swing

The busy time of year means great news for local businesses hoping people will shop small

Example video title will go here for this video

CANTON, Conn. — The holidays are almost here and that means the clock is ticking when it comes to getting your shopping done.

For local businesses, it's an exciting time to welcome in new customers looking to shop small this season.

"Connecticut is such a great underrated state and I just want to see local businesses succeed so it's wonderful to come out and see a local business like this one," said Robin Erickson of Farmington.

Kindred and Crew at the Shoppes at Farmington Valley is a boutique with something for the whole family.

In the spirit of the holidays, support for small businesses can have a big impact.

"You're supporting my dream, and my family, and everything that I've created, put together. It's me, I run the store," said Erika Gawitt, owner of Kindred & Crew. "I love interacting with the customers and hearing their stories and I have customers showing me pictures of their grandkids or whoever they're shopping for, the connection. Even their pets. I love that. I love that one-on-one," she said.

Stores are preparing for what's expected to be a busy weekend of shopping.

"We have a new tagline, Buying Presents with Presence," said Elizabeth Ackerman, general manager of the Shoppes at Farmington Valley. "December 9th, 10th, it's a lot harder to order online. You know you may or may not get your packages on time. Where here you can walk in and walk away with what you want," she said.

People still checking items off their loved ones' wish lists said nothing compares to doing so in person.

"It just feels good to get out of the house and just see things in person. I like to touch and feel and see what I'm going to buy before I buy it," Erickson said.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.