Lifeguards ready for 4th of July weekend at state beaches

DEEP announced that eight of the state's most popular swim areas will have lifeguards on duty this weekend and throughout the summer.

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said lifeguards will be ready for duty at eight of the state's most popular swim areas for the Fourth of July weekend and summer season.

Families flocked to Rocky Neck State Park Beach Wednesday to beat the heat and enjoy the water.

With the Fourth of July weekend around the corner, DEEP is making sure there are extra eyes monitoring the water.

"We are very happy to have all eight parks able to have guards this weekend,” Gretchen Stelter, DEEPS’s Beach Director, said.

Despite facing a lifeguard shortage in the weeks leading up to the season, lifeguards will be at state-run swim areas 5 days a week for inland locations and 7 days a week for shoreline locations like Rocky Neck and Hammonsasset.

Stetler said lifeguards will keep watch from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

"We are here to support and do the best that we can. There are a lot of people and the best preventative action is to watch your kids. Most of our drownings end up being unattended minors,” she said.

Stelter recommends parents keep their kids within arm's reach, something the Prouty-Vandeusen family knows well. They are here visiting relatives in Connecticut.

"I grew up on the ocean-going to Cape Cod and going to the ocean and I just know as calm as it looks, it can take a quick turn so we always stay close to the kids and make sure that they're safe,” said Laura Vandeusen, who is visiting relatives in Connecticut.

Several people have lost their lives on Connecticut waters this year, including two recent drownings at Candlewood Lake.

If you're heading out to the water, DEEP encourages everybody to swim only in designated areas and take swimming lessons. As for adults, if you plan on having a beverage or two, officials urge you to drink responsibly.

Stetler said DEEP is hoping to have guards out through the Labor Day weekend.

LOCATIONS:

7 Day-a-Week Lifeguard Coverage:

Rocky Neck State Park

Hammonasset Beach State Park

Silver Sands State Park

Sherwood Island State Park

Black Rock State Park

5 Day-a-Week Lifeguard Coverage:

Burr Pond State Park, Torrington

Indian Well State Park, Shelton

Squantz Pond State Park, New Fairfield

