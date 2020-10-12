Milford decks the poles as a Covid Christmas approaches

Police say they’ll only ask folks to take the decorations down if they catch them in the act.

MILFORD, Conn. — There's been a growing trend across Milford: residents creatively decorating signposts for the holidays. But Milford Police are discouraging residents.

The Milford resident, who took to Facebook trying to bring a little bit more ho-ho-ho to the holidays during this COVID crush said she never imagined this idea would have exploded the way it has.

"If I would have done this any other year, the response would not have been what it is this year," said Sharon Rutledge.

That is, of course, because people are starving for anything positive.

"Everybody, even the people that you least expect, come out and are just pleasantly surprised to see such a festive site," said Debbie Antonino of Milford.

"This was very much unplanned my part," Rutledge said. "I was decorating the outside of my house and said, 'let me just do the sign out front for my neighbors' just a way to say Merry Christmas, happy holidays."

And she said she took a picture and posted it on the You Know You Live in Milford If Facebook page "and it took off from there," she said.

The Milford Police Department reminds residents that affixing anything to a street pole, a street sign or utility pole is statutorily illegal, especially if you are covering the sign itself.

"It probably would’ve been appropriate if I reached out but, again, I had no idea it was going to do this or wish I had said don’t cover the signs," Rutledge said apologetically.

Police say they’ll only ask folks to take the decorations down if they catch them in the act.

"It (the decorated poles) makes me think of Christmas and it reminds me of Santa's workshop," said Evelyn Antonino, a Milford 2nd grader.

"That (the decorated poles) would be good because that basically shows that there’s more Christmas spirit around," said August Antonino, a Milford 4th grader.

"People are posting pictures of families that are doing it together like planning it like Saturday we’re going to meet and we’re bringing our stuff and we’re gonna do our pole and then they’re posting pictures," Rutledge said proudly.

She estimates more than 250 street signs are decorated across the city.

"So, I’m happy," she said.