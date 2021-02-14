Milford PD trying to #SaveValentinesDay

Police say a ring, in its box, was found on the sidewalk near the Milford Fire Department on Naugatuck Avenue. With Valentine's Day happening tomorrow, the department posted a photo of the ring on their Twitter and Facebook pages , featuring the hashtag #SaveValentinesDay

Police say if you are the owner, or know the owner, you should contact them and, if you can provide further information about the sparkling jewelry, you can claim it... hopefully in time for that candlelight dinner.