New Britain hosts virtual ceremony for 2020 Tree lighting

New Britain hosted its annual tree lighting ceremony Tuesday night. Usually, the plaza is filled with hundreds of families. But even holiday celebrations are no match for COVID-19 so the city went virtual.

A jammed packed 30 minute Facebook show hosted by Mayor Erin Stewart. The itinerary featured performances of Feliz Navidad, Under The Tree, and "Let It Snow" by local high school artists. Interviews with local businesses like Amato’s Toy Shop and Avery’s Soda were also on the docket.

Mayor Erin Stewart said a lot of hours went into planning this special ceremony.

"We put a lot of hours and a lot of staff hours into putting this together," said Mayor Stewart. "So much so that we use a little too much power that the tree kind of went out at the end but we’re going to get it figured out but that’s just how many lights and cameras and sound. It took a lot of effort and we’re just really proud of everyone for making it happen”

Santa even hitched a ride with New Britain’s fire department for his grand entrance. Santa, Mayor Stewart along with two contest winners flipped the switch illuminating the lights on the 30ft tree.