New Britain suspends parking meter fees for holidays

The pause of the meters will begin on December 18, 2020, and ends on January 4, 2021.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — Just in time for the holidays, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced a suspension on parking meter fees for the holiday season.

The suspension will be for the meter fees in the city's downtown and Broad Street area to provide up to two hours of free parking for shoppers. This will begin on Friday, December 18 and the regular rates will resume at 7 AM on Monday, January 4, 2021. Mayor Stewart said the fee suspension will be available for local residents and all visitors of New Britain.

“There is no better place to shop local for the holidays than Broad Street and the Downtown District of New Britain,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “These areas have an array of local mom & pop establishments where shoppers are bound to find everything they need for their families this holiday season. Local businesses have supported our community for years and continue to do so, even during the difficulties of this pandemic - now is our opportunity to help them. I’ve extended the free parking downtown until January 2nd for anyone who would like to do a little post-holiday shopping.”

The meters impacted by this fee suspension can be located on Main Street, West Main Street, Arch Street, the lot on Broad Street, and the ones inside the Badolato and Szczesny parking garages. New Britain parking authorities will continue to enforce the two-hour parking limit and rules for handicap parking will be strictly enforced.