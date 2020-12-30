New Year Day fireworks in Waterbury rescheduled

In a press release, the decision was made due to the weekend weather forecast.

WATERBURY, Conn. — In a brief press release, Post University announced it will be rescheduling the New Year's Day fireworks event.

The event which is hosted by the university, has been moved to Saturday, January 2 at 6 p.m. due to a wintery weather forecast for the upcoming weekend.

The fireworks will be launched from Holy Land and all spectators have been asked to follow all social distancing and CDC guidelines while watching the show.