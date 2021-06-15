Organizers ofFirst Night Hartford, planning 'Hartford Bonanza'

The event will start on Friday, July 2 with a joint lawn party at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Though there might not be fireworks in the capital city for the Fourth of July this year, organizers are planning another event to celebrate.

The organizers of First Night Hartford are now offering the Hartford Bonanza, starting on Friday, July 2. The event will be held with a joint lawn party at the Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art and will feature food trucks, interactive statues, and DJs from the collective, Cafeteria Radio.

On Monday, July 5 at Bushnell Park, will be the main event of the Bonanza and include live music, a public art project, vendors and food trucks, and a COVID-19 vaccine clinic. The event will start at 11 a.m. and end at 6 p.m.

"This year, while still without fireworks, the producers hope they will be able to lay a strong foundation for a family celebration of Hartford civic pride for years to come," said organizers in a written statement.

Organizers plan to bring back fireworks in Hartford for 2022.

The Hartford Bonanza is backed by a partnership program between the capital city and the Greater Hartford Arts Council presented by Raytheon Technologies, called Summer in the City.

