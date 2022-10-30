Connecticut police offer safety tips for parents on Halloween

After two fatal pedestrian-involved accidents Saturday, State Police want people to be aware of their surroundings while out trick-or-treating.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Thousands of Connecticut families will door-knock across their neighborhoods Monday night for Halloween and Connecticut State Police want kids and parents to stay safe while out.

"Halloween's one of the best times of the year. The fall, the smell, and then seeing all the kids in their fun costumes and trick-or-treating," Sgt. Christine Jeltema said. "One of the main things is carry a flashlight, have reflective type vests or tape or anything that can be reflective on themselves and their kid's costumes."

If there are sidewalks, she encourages people to walk on those. If not, stay as close to the curb as possible.

The reminder to stay aware follows two fatal pedestrian-involved car accidents Saturday in Bristol and New Haven. Police responded to Pine and Mitchells Streets for the accident and located an unresponsive man. Bristol Police say the initial investigation determined he entered the road and was struck. The driver is cooperating with police. A few hours later, a 68-year-old man died in New Haven. He was crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard when struck. The vehicle fled the scene.

"Me and dad wear reflective vests and their bags are reflective too. Obviously, we make sure everyone has a flashlight or a glow light around their wrist," East Hartford mom Jennie Rourke said. "One of our biggest rules with Halloween is they have to be holding somebody’s hand."

The mom says it's important to be aware of what's around. Sgt. Jeltema says drivers should keep distractions, including phones, down when on the road Monday night and urges the importance of not drinking and driving. She says a good safety tip is to use the buddy system.

"Be mindful of your surroundings and being aware of everybody that’s out trick-or-treating," she said.

When the kids are done for the night, check the candy to make sure nothing is open and the candy meant to be in the wrapper is what's inside.

