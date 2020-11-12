Ridgefield Grinch spreads holiday cheer

He may be a Grinch --but in name only.

RIDGEFIELD, Conn. — In a year that has it all, why not throw in a local Grinch for good measure.

The Ridgefield Grinch created his own Facebook page, which as the time of this writing has over 1,000 likes and followers, as a way for residents to reach out a schedule a time for him to visit.

"It looks crazy it seems time-consuming, I tried my best and it was a success so far," said the Ridgefield Grinch.

The Ridgefield Grinch has now partnered with the Ridgefield Police Department and is working with the town.

One sends their address to the Grinch and he will show up with toys for the kids. He may even put on a show if he sees a RING camera. The Ridgefield Grinch told FOX61 within 24 hours are doing it he had over 400 new followers.