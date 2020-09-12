Safety for the Holiday Season showcased at the Connecticut Fire Academy

The Connecticut Fire Academy is working alongside AAA of Connecticut to help educate the public during the holiday season

The smoke and flames raged off Perimeter Road in Windsor Locks, just like it was planned. At the Connecticut Fire Academy, for the first time, the firefighters there used a training trailer to ignite a Christmas tree and couch to illustrate the potential dangers linked to holiday decorations.

Alan Zygmunt, who spent 30 years at the Southington Fire Department and is now the public information officer at the Connecticut Fire Academy said, “what we want to show is some of the things that can happen with Christmas trees and other holiday decorations.”

The flames in the fire training trailer moved fast, and, in just minutes, the Christmas tree fire had spread through the entire space – part of the reason fire safety experts wanted to showcase the event.

“Any fire that can be prevented is one that can’t cause any damage or hurt anyone either,” Zygmunt said.

The Connecticut Fire Academy is working alongside AAA of Connecticut to help educate the public during the holiday season. Sofia Medina, an insurance agent with AAA said, “December and January are (have) the highest number of house fires, this is why we want to make homeowners aware of this this. Christmas trees, lights, and candles tend to be the reason for that.” The fire safety experts reinforced the need to check smoke and CO detectors this month and to make sure any fresh Christmas tree stays well-watered. Medina added, “just go out and give yourself the gift of safety.”