No rain, all (Irish) shine | 51st Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day parade brings hundreds to capital city

HARTFORD, Conn. — It was a sea of green and great fun as the Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade returned with a bang on Saturday morning and the worrying clouds of possible rain or snow were nowhere in sight.

Many Irish step dancers, first responders, community groups, and so much more all made their way through downtown to show off their jobs, hobbies, and passions in celebration of the Irish heritage

“It’s just a way for us to express our heritage and celebrated it. And as everybody says, on St. Patrick’s Day, the whole world is Irish,” said Bernadette Foley, president of the Irish American Home Society in Glastonbury.

Hundreds of people lined the streets of downtown Hartford as dozens of groups from across Connecticut celebrated the traditional Irish holiday. Saturday marked the 51st edition of the annual parade.

“There are opportunities to come together as communities across Connecticut every day [like the parade],” one marcher from East Hartford told FOX61.

There were of course parade veterans like Sally Dougherty in attendance, she told FOX61 she has been coming to the parade for at least 15 years.

“It’s just a fun time, there is always a party on Pratt St. and you get to see so many floats, I love it,” Dougherty said.

There were a few parade rookies taking in the views as well. Lexi Ellis is only 2 years old and her dad Ryan Ellis said she loves to see the floats pass by.

Ryan, originally from Florida, said they just moved to Connecticut and said his whole family recommended they come to see the parade celebrations for themselves.

“We will be back next year, she loves to dance and wave to the fire truck and of course eat all the candy she can, but come out and make some memories,” Ellis said.

From marching bands to Irish step dancers to even a goat from the Hartford Yard Goats, the groups began the parade near the State Capitol building and walked along Capital Ave. and down Main Street.

“It’s such a special day,” another marcher with Griffin Academy told FOX61. “My sister is out here. My nieces are dancing. It is a day of community and tradition coming together. It is literally our favorite day of the year.

Everyone seemed to be feeling lucky to be back again enjoying Connecticut’s favorite parade in their favorite city

“Hartford is the heart of Connecticut, there’s good in Hartford, the capitol, the center, the core, the heartbeat, the art, the love, the vibe, and the parade is absolutely awesome,” Cora Horn said.

Watch FOX61’s full coverage of the 51st Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day parade here or in the video below.

