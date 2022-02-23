CW20 to broadcast 50th Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade

Coverage will start on CW20 at 11 a.m. on March 12 in a special edition of the FOX61 Morning News, with pre-parade coverage with local news and weather.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning to Hartford for its 50th parade, and the CW20 will broadcast it live.

FOX61 News anchors Ben Goldman and Erika Arias will host the broadcast along with the FOX61 News team.

Coverage will start on CW20 at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 12 in a special edition of the FOX61 Morning News, with pre-parade coverage along with local news and weather, with a live broadcast of the parade, starting at 11:30 a.m.

“We are proud to host the live broadcast of the 50th Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade, especially after a two-year absence,” said Eileen Armas, interim general manager of CW20 and FOX61. “We encourage our community to come out and show their spirit, or for those who prefer to watch from home, tune into our live parade coverage on CW20 or watch the livestream on www.FOX61.com, the FOX61 News app and on FOX61’s Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps.”

The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee (C.C.C.C.C.) organizes the annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade. The C.C.C.C.C. is a civic group committed to fostering, promoting and celebrating the contributions of Irish people and Irish Americans to Central Connecticut’s vibrant communities.

“The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee, sponsors of the parade, are excited about this annual opportunity to demonstrate our pride in our Irish heritage, the regional nature of this event, which includes participating towns from throughout Central Connecticut, and our worthy honorees Parade Grand Marshal Liz Saunders and Person of the Year Jeffrey A. Flaks, President and CEO of Hartford Healthcare,” said James Moriarty, parade spokesperson.

Communities in the Greater Hartford area are expected to participate, including Cromwell, East Hartford, Glastonbury, Hartford, Newington, South Windsor, West Hartford and Wethersfield. The parade was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The parade will step off from the State Capitol at 11 a.m. in rain, snow or shine, and will end at the Memorial Arch.

