CW20, FOX61+ to air 51st Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 11

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade is returning to Hartford for its 51st parade and it's going to be broadcasted on the CW20.

The parade is one of the city’s largest celebrations of cultural pride and will be seen live on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. and will also be live-streamed on FOX61+ (available on Roku and Amazon Fire TV).

The live stream will be hosted by FOX61 News Anchors Tim Lammers and Erika Arias.

“We are proud to host the live broadcast and live stream of the 51st Annual Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade,” said Humberto Hormaza, president and general manager of CW20 and FOX61. “It is a great community event that celebrates all things Irish, and we encourage everyone to show your support along the parade route or by watching our parade coverage on CW20 and FOX61+.”

The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee (C.C.C.C.C.) is a civic group committed to fostering, promoting and celebrating the contributions of Irish people and Irish Americans to Central Connecticut’s vibrant communities.

“The Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee, sponsors of the parade, are excited about this annual opportunity to demonstrate our pride in our Irish heritage, the regional nature of this event, which includes participating towns from throughout Central Connecticut, and our worthy honorees Parade Grand Marshal and Proud Irish American Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Mohan and Person of the Year State Representative Julio Concepcion,” said James Moriarty, parade spokesperson.

Communities expected to participate include Hartford, Newington, Cromwell, Wethersfield, West Hartford, New Britain, East Hartford, South Windsor, and Glastonbury.

The parade will step off at 11:00 a.m. from the State Capitol, rain, snow, or shine, and will end at Hartford’s Memorial Arch in Bushnell Park.

