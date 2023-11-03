Downtown businesses prepare for St. Patrick’s Day Parade, despite winter weather

Hundreds are expected to attend and local businesses hope to cash in with some Irish luck.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Businesses in downtown Hartford spent the day preparing for the 51st Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Vaughan’s Pub on Pratt street is excited about the return of the parade.

“We’ve been robbed of parades over the last few years. A lot of time we just get to see certain people on this day and it’s a great day," said Johhy Vaughan, the owner of Vaughan's Pub. "It’s become a right of passage downtown so it will be great to see some old friends and make some new ones."

Several downtown businesses will be open early tomorrow to accommodate if people want to get out of the elements to see all downtown Hartford has to offer.

