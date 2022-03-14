Gaelic footballers ready for a return to the Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Their love is Gaelic Football and it’s been years since the team based in Glastonbury has been at the Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — They are tough to miss when they march down Main Street in Hartford; more than a dozen players from the Hartford GAA.

Their love is Gaelic Football and it’s been three years since the team based at the Irish American Home Society in Glastonbury has been at the Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Rory McGloin, a communications professor at UConn by trade and an avid Gaelic Football player, said after a three-year absence due to the pandemic, his team is ready to greet the fans at the Greater Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“Many of us have parents who were immigrants. They spent a lot of time building the buildings (Downtown) so the pride we have walking down the street, wearing those colors and interacting with the people, kicking the ball, we’re so excited and looking forward to it,” McGloin said.

Among the team stars for Hartford is Johnny O’Keeffe, who grew up in Ireland playing Gaelic Football, and now he travels the country competing for The Irish American Home (Hartford GAA) amateur team.

O’Keeffe said the Saint Patrick’s Day time of year is always a highlight on the calendar.

“It’s just great to see everyone out celebrating Irish Heritage and even if you’re not Irish and just putting on the green for just one day a year, it’s nice to see,” O'Keeffe said.

“Everybody is Irish in the month of March and it’s just a great feeling to share that culture,” McGloin added.

