Crowds line the streets of Hartford for 50th St. Patrick's Day Parade

People packed the streets of downtown Hartford late Saturday morning to bring back the annual celebration after a three-year absence amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARTFORD, Conn — Scattered showers and gray skies did not stop people from flooding downtown Hartford to celebrate the city’s 50th St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday.

People packed the streets of downtown Hartford late Saturday morning to bring back the annual celebration after a two-year absence amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s great to be back… I think everyone is excited to be back at it,” one marcher told FOX61.

Dozens of groups and organizations from across the greater Harford area and beyond marched from the state Capitol to the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, passing through parts of downtown.

“We’ve been waiting two years for this,” Mayor Luke Bronin told FOX61 News.

There was a bit of the ‘Luck of the Irish’ on Saturday as the rain held off for the celebrations. The parade was postponed a week because a late-season snowstorm hit the region.

More St. Patrick's Day Parade stories

Liz Saunders, the chairperson of the Central Connecticut Celtic Cultural Committee, was chosen as this year’s parade Grand Marshal.

“I am so honored and humbled to be chosen as this year’s grand marshal with the 50h anniversary,” she told FOX61 News before the parade. “You know. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event.”

50th Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.