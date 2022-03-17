Tap your toes and wet your whistle for St. Patrick's Day

With the Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade just days away, FOX61 got a sneak peek at some of the talent that will be at the parade on Saturday.

The SRL Irish Dance Studio in South Windsor will bring toe-tapping entertainment down the streets of Hartford. The studio has more than 100 students enrolled, and about 50 of them will be at the parade to showcase their skills.

"I’m really enjoying looking forward to hanging out with my friends," said Magnus Jambard at SRL Irish Dance Studio.

"I love that I’ve learned so much from it and I’ve got so many new friends from this dance school," added Emily Morehouse.

"It's exciting to be taking the streets of Hartford again after such a long time," said Courtney Jay. "They love the parade, the atmosphere, getting to get together and dance to the streets."

The party doesn't stop when the parade ends. After the parade, Velvet Libations in Wolcott will be opening its doors. It's a brand new brewery, opening up just in time for St. Patrick's Day. It's got a 60s vibe with so many options from ciders, to beers to seltzers on tap. Shareables like truffle fries are on the menu too.

"Coming in, you are going to hear 60s music, You might hear the Supremes, The Beatles, you get to sit on the cool couches, Like in Mad Men or your grandmother's den back in the day. And enjoy some of the famous liquids that we are making here," said Don Laviano with Velvet Libations.

The new brewery is open until 10 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day and will be open all weekend. Pints start at $5.

Watch the Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade in downtown Hartford on Saturday, March 19, starting at 11 a.m. If you can't make it, you can watch the parade on the CW20 and on the FOX61 app, with coverage starting at 11 a.m.

