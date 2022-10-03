Hartford's St. Patrick's Day Parade postponed until March 19

Due to stormy weather this Saturday, the parade will be postponed until March 19. Officials said there will be no other rain date.

HARTFORD, Conn. — It's been three years since the last St. Patrick's Day Parade in Hartford, and now, parade-goers will have to wait just one more week.

Officials on Thursday announced that due to stormy weather this Saturday, the parade will be postponed until March 19. Officials said there will be no other rain date.

This year will be the parade's 50th anniversary and the first parade since the pandemic began in 2020.

Rain, wind, and a little bit of snow are expected for Saturday.

The Parade Committee’s Annual Parade Mass will also be postponed and celebrated, at 7:00 PM on Friday March 18th at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Church in Hartford.

The parade will start at 11 a.m. with marchers leaving the state capitol and heading east on Capitol Avenue. They will head to Main Street and turn left, heading north. Marchers will turn left and head west on Asylum Street. From there they will turn left onto Ford Street and the parade will end at the Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Arch.

There will be several road closures in the Capital Avenue area on Saturday and streets will reopen at 3:00 p.m. Head here for a full list of street closures.

