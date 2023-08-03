The Saint Patrick’s Pipe Band returns to the Hartford parade

“It’s pride and being Irish-American.”

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The 51st Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns to the streets of downtown Hartford this Saturday and a familiar team will set the pace for the celebration.

Traditionally, the Saint Patrick’s Pipe Band helps to lead the parade, this year will be no exception for the dozen or so members of the Glastonbury-based band

The Saint Patrick Pipe Band practices and is supported by the Irish American Home in Glastonbury and always joins the Hartford Police Department as they march down the streets of the Capital City.

Pat Whelan, 86, originally from Dublin, says he hasn’t missed a Hartford St. Patrick’s Day Parade in five decades and, this year, he is excited to play his Bagpipes again.

“I personally have been a part of the parade for 50 years,” Whelan said. “It’s special to us.”

Fellow bagpiper Bill Marceau said, “I think this is pride and being Irish-American.”

Kim Sullivan, a mother of three from Stafford Springs, is looking ahead to marching and playing with the band in the Hartford parade.

“I really enjoy the culture, the camaraderie," Sullivan said. "I love playing the pipes it’s one of my favorite things to do and the music is fabulous.”

The Saint Patrick’s Pipe Band is always looking for new members to join its ranks. To find out more, contact the Irish American Home Society in Glastonbury.

