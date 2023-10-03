Snow not stopping 51st Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade

Hartford Public Works plan on pre-treating the roads late Friday night to ensure paradegoers are safe when the parade begins.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARTFORD, Conn. — Snow is expected to hit the ground Friday night into Saturday morning which could create slick roads especially if temperatures decide to drop.

It also just so happens that Saturday morning is the 51st Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day parade.

The parade has always been a rain-or-shine event and the chairman said there are no plans to reschedule or cancel.

Hartford Public Works will work in the middle of the night to set up barricades and pre-treat the roads.

"We’ve got 27 trucks up and ready to go loading them with salt now and checking all the spreaders making sure all the equipment’s working and our plan is to come in at around 11 o’clock tonight," said Michael Looney, director of Hartford Public Works.

The Department of Transportation will monitor road conditions to see if it will be more rain than snow or vice versa.

"It’s warm today, that pavement temperature, those tires on the road, that all brings the temperature up. We’ll see how fast those temperatures drop tonight," said Josh Morgan, spokesperson for DOT.

With temperatures being so warm Friday afternoon, paradegoers hoped the snow would not stick.

"The city’s counting on us for this day, police have people ready, kids are prepared, fans are ready," said Eileen Moore, chairman of the Greater Hartford St. Patrick's Day parade.

The parade will start at the State Capitol on Capitol Avenue at 11 a.m. and will end by the Memorial Arch.

No matter the weather, everyone will be a little Irish Saturday morning in the Capital City.

"It means it’s a celebration of our culture but it always has been this stepping stone and kickoff to Spring," added Moore.

If you are attending the parade and would like to know where to park, click here for more information.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.