Ready for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, local Hurling team looks to hit the streets of Hartford

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — It’s been three years since the Hurling team at the Irish American Home Society in Glastonbury has been able to make their march down Main Street in Hartford. That’s about to change.

Word of the St. Patrick’s Day returning after three years was met with excitement from the team of Hurlers enjoying a sunny Friday morning on their pitch outside the Irish American Home.

Adam Mackie, a team member who travels for Hurling matches all over the region with the team, said he always looks forward to appearing in Hartford’s parade.

“We represent Hartford every time we take the field,” said Mackie. “So to be able to march through downtown, interact with the people and get them excited about this sport – it’s great.”

Long-time hurler Dick Edmonds loves the tradition of the game that he played as a kid in Ireland.

“Just being able to display it, hitting the ball down along the parade route, it’s a thrill for us," he said.

Francis Brady, who grew up about fifty miles outside of Dublin but moved to West Harford eight years ago, said the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is always a highlight for the team.

“Experiencing it with my friends and teaching people about the game as well, it’s a great community to be a part of," he said.

"It’s just about being there (at the parade) and being part of the celebration, it’s celebrating the culture," Edmunds added.

To learn more about the Hartford Hurling Club (The Hartford GAA), click here.

The Hartford St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Saturday, March 19 at 11 a.m. FOX61 will host full live coverage on CW20, FOX61.com and the FOX61 Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps.

