Stew Leonard's prepare for thanksgiving rush; shoppers choosing smaller portions this year

NEWINGTON, Conn. — Supermarkets like Stew Leonard's have been packed while families rush to pick up their Thanksgiving fixtures.

Some items there have been more popular this year because of the pandemic.

The turkey department was a busy one. Families said they will not let COVID-19 get in the way of filling their bellies and instead, celebrating in a smaller way.

"My whole family’s going to stay home and cook their own, my kids are going to cook their own, I’m going to stay home and cook my own and then we’ll probably just do something virtually," said Debra Kollasch of Newington.

"We’ve seen the kids and the grandkids before so we’re pretty ... they’re tested regularly," said Marie DeMartino of Manchester.

According to a Stew Leonard's spokesperson:

Their dinner for four is proving to be more popular for families hosting smaller, more socially distant celebrations. Turkey breast is 100-percent over last year so far to support smaller gatherings. Their seafood department has seen a great lift with restaurants closed - sales ar up 51-percent with people cooking more seafood at home.

The supermarket recommends shoppers to avoid the weekend and shop on a Monday or Tuesday instead for social distancing reasons.

The busiest times are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day.

Stew Leonard's also stocked up on toilet paper just in case the shelves empty out fast like a few months ago.

"When I was a teenager, they had a toilet paper shortage years ago, so our parents used to send us to the shopping centers and pick up the packages of toilet paper. This year, no we’re all set I think," added DeMartino.