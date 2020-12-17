Torrington Police Activities League fives $3,000 to city public schools

Each Torrington Public school received a $500 gift card.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — With the holiday season in full swing, the Torrington Police Activities League Inc. (PAL) has decided to spread its own cheer.

It was announced on Wednesday, Torrington Public schools received a $500 gift card for each of its schools. The gift card is to help to provide holiday gifts and needed items like coats, boots, and gloves.

Torrington Public Schools said social workers will contact families with the donations.

“PAL has continuously been there for our students over the many years and this support during such a crucial time is incredibly appreciated and will definitely bring a smile to the faces of our students,” said Superintendent Lubomski.