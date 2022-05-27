Travelers hit the road for Memorial Day weekend

35 million people are expected to travel by car this Memorial Day weekend across the United States, according to AAA.

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. — Many drivers hit Connecticut highways Friday evening for Memorial Day weekend vacations.

Hundreds of travelers stopped off at the Route 15 Service Plaza in North Haven for a fill-up or snack.

“We’re heading down to my friend’s house in New Jersey,” said Pat Comer from Boston.

35 million people are expected to travel by car this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. But on their travels comes an unwanted friend: soaring gas prices.

AAA said Connecticut drivers are paying about $25 more to fill up their tanks this Memorial Day than last year. Last year, Connecticut drivers paid an average of $3.07 per gallon for the Memorial Day weekend, which comes out to $46 in total to fill up a 15-gallon tank. This year, with an average price of $4.67 per gallon, drivers are looking at about $70 to fill up the tank.

“Awful, but also it’s the price to pay, I guess,” said Ciara Wels from Framingham, Massachusetts, commenting on the gas prices.

“They’re horrible,” said Geanette Brown from Orange, Massachusetts who stopped at the RT-15 Service Plaza in North Haven. ”I think it’s more difficult saying do I get it here or hope it’s better in the next town over.”

Brown has a long way to go, and a few more fill-ups, until she and her family reach the Washington D.C. area where they are traveling for the Memorial Day weekend.

“Yeah, it’s kind of difficult to sleep in the car,” said Brown's daughter, Jocelyn.

To top it off, AAA said gas at service plazas is typically more expensive than at neighborhood gas stations

Mid-day travelers told us they were also faced with traffic on the highways.

“There’s been some traffic on the way, a little more than I was expecting,” said Circe Vogel from Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, who is driving to New York City to see her son.

If you are planning to travel Saturday or Sunday, the best time to leave is before 10 a.m., according to AAA. They said the worst time to travel is from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

On Monday, AAA recommends traveling before 11 a.m. They said the worst time to travel is between 1 p.m. to 4 p.m..

