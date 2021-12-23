New England travelers searching for COVID-19 tests ahead of holiday weekend

Some getting tested before their flight at Bradley International Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — During one of the busiest travel weeks of the year, people are heading to and from airports with more than just their plane ticket in hand. Some are attempting to slip in a last-minute COVID-19 test before meeting up with family.

“It is stressful," said Dave LaPorte from West Hartford. “We have a five-day window to get the test results in.”

LaPorte and his wife, Farrah, are heading to The Virgin Islands. In order to get the okay to get off the plane, they need to show proof of a negative COVID-19 test. They were able to find time to visit the COVID-19 testing site near baggage claim at Bradley International Airport. They're offering PCR testing there, with results coming back in 48-72 hours, sometimes even within 24 hours.

“There’s lots of people trying to get a test right now so everywhere we’ve looked is pretty booked up," LaPorte said.

Other travelers are running into the same thing. But, many are looking for a rapid test, which they can get the day they plan to see their family.

Those folks haven't had much luck, either.

“(Sigh) No, Because we’re trying to do, have a rapid test available so that we can test once we get there...and they've been hard to find," said Deborah McKeeman from Atlanta.

McKeeman and her family will continue to search for the time and place for a rapid test, because they know they're taking a risk to be together.

"We have two little children that are not old enough to be vaccinated and a 92 year old mother who is immunocompromised," McKeeman said.

The COVID-19 testing site is open in the baggage claim section between vestibule doors 4 and 5 and across from bag belts #5 and #6.

They're also offering free COVID-19 vaccinations/boosters during certain time periods. For more information, click here.

