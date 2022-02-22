Today is 'Twosday,' celebrate with these deals and offers

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — "Twosday" marks an interesting date on the calendar, as it falls on 02/22/2022 and Tuesday.
While some make make a wish on 11/11, on "Twosday" we shop.
Here is a list we complied of select retail stores and restaurants that are holding exclusive deals this "Twosday":
- Hot Topic is offering 22% off sitewide for today only
- Urban Outfitters is in the final hours of their online only 50% off flash sale
- Free People has select markdowns up to 70% off
- American Eagle and Aerie are offering up to 60% off everything online for limited time
- L.L.Bean is holding a Two-A-Day daily markdown for a limited time where every day they’re marking down one item from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. and an additional item from 2 p.m. to midnight
- Nordstrom is currently holding two sales: A winter sale with up to 60% off through Feb. 27 and a designer sale of up to 70% off on the best brands of the season.
- Dick's Sporting Goods currently has select markdowns up to 55% off
- Target's current top deals are: women's swim BONGO collection 50% off, up to 50% off select online clothing and home items, up to 25% off online furniture and home decor, 30% off BONGO puzzles, and more.
- Ruby Tuesdays: Temporarily known a "Ruby2'sday" is offering select deals for today only, including: $2 domestic drafts, a $2 garden-bar or dessert add on with a purchase of an entrée, and one appetizer and two entrees for $22.
- Buffalo Wild Wings will be celebrating this "Twosday" with their buy one get one 50% off traditional wings deal offered every Tuesday.
- McDonald's: Get a free 10 piece Chicken McNuggets when you download the McDonald's app and sign up for their rewards through Feb. 28. Customers will get their choice of Hash Browns, Vanilla Cone, McChicken or a Cheeseburger after their first purchase.
- Wayback Burgers: From 2:22 p.m. to 3:22 p.m., all of Wayback's classic burgers will be $2.22 through the Wayback app.