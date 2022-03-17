The Half Door in Hartford celebrates a long-awaited St. Patrick's Day

An Irish dance school returns to their high stepping holiday tradition

HARTFORD, Conn. — Two years after the pandemic set in, the Half Door in Hartford looked like its former self again. The taps were pouring, and the patrons were gleefully enjoying the Saint Patrick’s Day holiday at the well know Irish pub.

“The way we can pack this place again and everyone seems really be comfortable – the most important thing to us is having fun,” said Half Door General Manager Alex Jensen.

The Half Door, like all restaurants across Connecticut, had protocols in place in 2021 where capacity was limited, that’s not the case this year.

“The Half Door is back,” exclaimed Herb Morris, the chef at the Half Door. "There are a lot of happy faces here.”

A Saint Patrick’s Day with more normalcy meant that the Irish Step Dancers from Mulcahy Academy were able to put on shows once again. The dancers had numerous stops to make, performing all over Central Connecticut but the Half Door was their first stop.

Erin Mulcahy, the owner and dance director of Mulcahy Academy said of their return to performing on Saint Patrick’s Day again, “it's emotional, this is a really big part of our lives and it (performing on Saint Patrick’s Day) was a very steady, normal thing every year and to not be able to do it and share it with our friends and family was really sad, so this is extra special.”

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

