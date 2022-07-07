Independent filmmaker spreads message of men's mental health awarenees through art

Luke Adams captured his freediving experience in Greenland with the men’s mental health awareness group “Movember”.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Independent filmmaker Luke Adams is all about the extreme, and that’s how he is delivering his message to support his cause; Men’s mental health awareness.

Adams, 25, who now is working and living in New Haven, is just back from an epic journey to eastern Greenland where he went “Freediving” with a film crew.

Adams went to Greenland to free dive under icebergs – all of it captured for his upcoming short film called “Into the Deep Blue”.

Adams described his Freediving as follows, “swimming underneath an iceberg with no wetsuit, no oxygen tank, and no mask -- all in 28-degree water.”

Teaming up with the men’s mental health awareness group “Movember”, Adams spent two years planning and five months training to dive into the frigid waters of the Arctic Ocean.

"It’s a really ridiculous concept, swimming under an iceberg, but there is a really important purpose and that purpose is mental health awareness and specifically men’s mental health, a rarely talked about cause that’s really personal to me,” said Adams.

Adams noted he learned how to equalize at depths as low as 70 and hold his breath up to 3 minutes so he could carry out his film project.

Now back from his ten-day trip in Greenland and at home in New Haven, Adams is working to put his film together. He expects it will be done by the early Fall after which, they will submit it in several film festivals.

Adams added, “we want to bring mental health to the surface, we want people to talk about it and we want more people to feel confident asking for help when they need it.”

To learn more about “Movember” click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

