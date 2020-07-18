Tributes to Rep. John Lewis shared by civil rights luminaries, colleagues, celebrities across the globe

Many took to social media and other mediums to honor the longtime U.S. representative and civil rights icon.

ATLANTA — The world shared their words of honor and comfort on Friday night following the announcement that a civil rights legend, Rep. John Lewis, had died.

Word came in from not only politicians and stars, but also those who continue the work he performed through his life.

We're collecting some of the most impactful messages shared overnight Friday, praising Lewis and what he accomplished over the course of his 80 years.

Dr. Bernice King

Farewell, sir.



You did, indeed, fight the good fight and get into a lot of good trouble.



You served God and humanity well.

Thank you.

Take your rest. #JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/U1cPEwfCGO — Be A King (@BerniceKing) July 18, 2020

Gov. Brian Kemp

John Lewis changed our world in profound and immeasurable ways. @GAFirstLady, the girls, and I are praying for all of his loved ones, friends, and colleagues in this incredibly difficult time. (2/2) — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 18, 2020

Former Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed

Thank you for it all, Congressman John Lewis. You will be remembered beyond all of the tomorrows. Another one of our Great Men has left us. God’s covering to you and your loved ones. #RestInPeaceJohnLewis pic.twitter.com/QJXHs2p8NN — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) July 18, 2020

Stacey Abrams

God has welcomed @repjohnlewis home. Defender of justice. Champion of right. Our conscience, he was a griot of this modern age, one who saw its hatred but fought ever towards the light. And never once did he begrudge sharing its beauty. I loved him & will miss him. #JohnLewis pic.twitter.com/XNbiEsClQl — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) July 18, 2020

Former President Barack Obama

"In so many ways, John’s life was exceptional. But he never believed that what he did was more than any citizen of this country might do. He believed that in all of us, there exists the capacity for great courage, a longing to do what’s right, a willingness to love all people, and to extend to them their God-given rights to dignity and respect. And it’s because he saw the best in all of us that he will continue, even in his passing, to serve as a beacon in that long journey towards a more perfect union."

Not many of us get to live to see our own legacy play out in such a meaningful, remarkable way. John Lewis did:https://t.co/KbVfYt5CeQ — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 18, 2020

Former President Bill Clinton

John Lewis gave all he had to redeem America’s unmet promise of equality and justice for all, and to create a place for us to build a more perfect union together. In so doing he became the conscience of the nation. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) July 18, 2020

Sen. David Perdue (R)

“No one embodied the word ‘courage’ better than John Lewis. As a civil rights icon, John inspired millions of Americans to fight injustice and reject the status quo. Without a doubt, his wisdom and resolve made the world a better place. Bonnie and I join the nation in sending heartfelt prayers to John’s loved ones during this difficult time. We hope they find comfort in knowing he is at peace and that his legacy will live on for generations to come.”

Bonnie and I join the nation in sending heartfelt prayers to John’s loved ones during this difficult time. We hope they find comfort in knowing he is at peace and that his legacy will live on for generations to come. — David Perdue (@sendavidperdue) July 18, 2020

Rev. Raphael Warnock

"Today the world lost a giant. I lost a mentor, a church member and a friend. In his youth, John Lewis wrestled with a call to ministry. But instead of preaching sermons, he became a sermon for all the world to see. He was a walking, living sermon about love, truth-telling and justice-making on the earth.

John Lewis summoned the best within us while standing on a bridge in Selma with faith and courage. As his pastor, I was honored to be with him as he crossed his final bridge with the same faith and courage.

The hero of Bloody Sunday fought for our voice and our vote. For that he will be kindly remembered by history, his deeds etched in eternity. Our lives are richer and better because John Lewis passed our way.

The hero of Bloody Sunday fought for our voice and our vote. For that he will be kindly remembered by history, his deeds etched in eternity. Our lives are richer and better because John Lewis passed our way. pic.twitter.com/ZnZyjkzNcu — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) July 18, 2020

He was a walking, living sermon about love, truth-telling and justice-making on the earth. John Lewis summoned the best within us while standing on a bridge in Selma with faith and courage. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) July 18, 2020

Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R)

“The passing of John Lewis is a devastating loss, not just for Georgia, but the entire country. Few people have the grit, tenacity or courage of John Lewis. As a leader in the civil rights movement, he always pushed America to live up to its promise of freedom and equality. Our nation is better because of his leadership and courage. We know his legacy will never be forgotten. Jeff and I join the nation in mourning this tremendous loss. May God comfort the Lewis family and their loved ones during this incredibly difficult time.”

Atlanta City Council

The City Council mourns the passing of John Lewis, a civil rights icon, Congressman, and former Council member. We join family and friends in honoring his dedicated service representing the people of Atlanta and celebrate the indelible mark he left on our country #JohnLewis #Hero pic.twitter.com/iDXrlqiLB1 — Atlanta City Council (@atlcouncil) July 18, 2020

Rep. Hakeem Jefferies

We have lost a legendary leader, civil rights icon and change agent extraordinaire.



John Lewis altered the course of history and left America a much better place.



May he forever Rest In Power.#GoodTrouble https://t.co/pm7PYcf8GR — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) July 18, 2020

Newt Gingrich

Congressman Lewis would be a great and fitting example for the new national statue garden. He represents a part of American history we can all be proud of. Millions of African Americans lead better lives today because of John Lewis. All Americans have been touched by his courage. — newtgingrich (@newtgingrich) July 18, 2020

Ava DuVernay

Thank you for your care and kindness, your advice and understanding. Will never forget what you taught me and what you challenged me to be. Better. Stronger. Bolder. Braver. God bless you, Ancestor John Robert Lewis of Troy, Alabama. Run into His arms. https://t.co/DTUEw7cJzX — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 18, 2020

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D)

John Lewis was a true American hero and the moral compass of our nation. May his courage and conviction live on in all of us as we continue to make good trouble for justice and opportunity.



Rest in power, John. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) July 18, 2020

Stephen Colbert

Nancy Pelosi (D)

.@RepJohnLewis was a titan of the civil rights movement whose goodness, faith and bravery transformed our nation. Every day of his life was dedicated to bringing freedom and justice to all. pic.twitter.com/xMbfAUhLUv — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 18, 2020

Martin Luther King, III

John Lewis was an American treasure.



He gave a voice to the voiceless, and he reminded each of us that the most powerful nonviolent tool is the vote.



Our hearts feel empty without our friend, but we find comfort knowing that he is free at last. — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) July 18, 2020

NAACP

We are deeply saddened by the passing of John Lewis. His life-long mission for justice, equality and freedom left a permanent impression on our nation and world. The NAACP extends our sincerest condolences to his family, and we send prayers of comfort and strength to all. — NAACP (@NAACP) July 18, 2020

Sen. Kamala Harris (D)

John Lewis was an icon who fought with every ounce of his being to advance the cause of civil rights for all Americans. I'm devastated for his family, friends, staff—and all those whose lives he touched.



My friend, thank you for showing the world what #GoodTrouble looks like. pic.twitter.com/cvG8nSJCW5 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 18, 2020

Embassy of Ireland

John Lewis’s impact extended far beyond America’s shores. His example inspired civil rights activists in Northern Ireland where, six years ago, he joined another remarkable John crossing the Peace Bridge in Derry. His legacy on our island is a great one. He will be sorely missed. pic.twitter.com/3L9Z1OeXmT — Embassy of Ireland USA (@IrelandEmbUSA) July 18, 2020

Rep. Lucy McBath (D)

Rarely is there an individual who sacrificed so much to make the world more just, but Congressman John Lewis did. I cannot even begin to put into words the contributions he made to the world.



I love you, Congressman.



May God rest your soul. pic.twitter.com/1V0UAsNS27 — Lucy McBath (@lucymcbath) July 18, 2020

Preet Bharara

There’s a bridge needs a new name pic.twitter.com/RjwrzAAZrA — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) July 18, 2020

Pau Gasol

#RIPJohnLewis



Wise words from John Lewis:



“When you see something that is not right... you must have the courage to stand up, to speak up and find a way to get in the way.” — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) July 18, 2020

Remembering John Lewis