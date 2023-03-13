Alvarium Beer Company is part of the "Hive" in New Britain on Live. Work. Play.

Alvarium is a local craft beverage business that is thriving in New Britain with it's beer, coffee and event space. Find out more on Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Cherokee Robbins from Alvarium Beer Company joins Teresa Dufour on this edition of Live. Work. Play. to talk about what Alvarium has to offer it's community.

Alvarium was created from the mind, might and determination of two friends with the intention of creating "beer for everybody." It was with this vision that we created a friendly, communal space by providing unique, high-quality craft beverages; from our hive to your home and everywhere in between.

"Alvarium" is Latin for "beehive" and draws strong roots from New Britain's city motto, "Industry fills the hive and enjoys the honey." We, too, believe that hard work reaps sweet rewards. The brewery, taproom and café were built by our own hands, and the products we put out are painstakingly researched, crafted, packaged and delivered to be enjoyed in our hive, your home and everywhere between.

We welcome you to make Alvarium your place; a spot where great experiences are created, and your next friend is no more than a pint away.