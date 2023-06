HARTFORD, Conn. — Repairng or replacing a roof can be one of the largest expenses when it comes to home upkeep. And you don't want to hire the wrong company. Tim Cote, owner of CB Roofing Pro, and his son Wyatt join Teresa Dufour on this edition of Live. Work. Play. to talk about the roofing process, what questions you should ask, and why it's important to do your research and not hire someone that just walks up to your door.