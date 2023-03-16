x
Live. Work. Play.

Big Y Celebrates Frozen Food Month on Live. Work. Play.

Big Y joins Live. Work. Play. with frozen food options that are budget friendly and make meals easier in honor of Frozen Food month this March.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On this edition of Live. Work. Play., Big Y is celebrating Frozen Food Month this March.

Credit: Big Y

The Frozen Food Department at Big Y is a dietitian's favorite because frozen foods help shoppers:

  • Stay on a budget
  • Put together meals and snack with convenience in mind
  • Minimize food waste
  • Add nutrition to recipes
  • Enjoy delicious global flavors

When preparing meals, frozen foods are an easy way to incorporate more nutrient-rich options.  You can enjoy a simple to make Sheet Pan Veggie Roast.

Credit: Fox61

Click here for the full recipe.

You can pair the roasted veggies with this Air Fryer Salmon recipe.

Another option that's sure to please the family is the Frosty Peach and Pear Smoothie.

Credit: Fox61

Click here for the full recipe.

For a listing of our FREE virtual nutrition events with registered dietitians, visit https://www.bigy.com/be-well/virtual-nutrition-offerings

Email the Big Y dietitian team with nutrition questions at bewell@bigy.com

This edition of Live. Work. Play. is sponsored by Big Y.

Credit: Big Y

