Big Y Celebrates Frozen Food Month on Live. Work. Play.

HARTFORD, Conn. — On this edition of Live. Work. Play., Big Y is celebrating Frozen Food Month this March.
The Frozen Food Department at Big Y is a dietitian's favorite because frozen foods help shoppers:
- Stay on a budget
- Put together meals and snack with convenience in mind
- Minimize food waste
- Add nutrition to recipes
- Enjoy delicious global flavors
When preparing meals, frozen foods are an easy way to incorporate more nutrient-rich options. You can enjoy a simple to make Sheet Pan Veggie Roast.
You can pair the roasted veggies with this Air Fryer Salmon recipe.
Another option that's sure to please the family is the Frosty Peach and Pear Smoothie.
For a listing of our FREE virtual nutrition events with registered dietitians, visit https://www.bigy.com/be-well/virtual-nutrition-offerings
Email the Big Y dietitian team with nutrition questions at bewell@bigy.com
